REPORT: Washington Redskins Will Likely Change To The Washington Warriors

The Washington Redskins might soon be the Washington Warriors.

The Redskins are currently in the process of reviewing the team’s name, and there’s almost certainly a 100% chance it gets changed. It sounds like Warriors is leading the pack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Washington Post, The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said on his podcast this past Friday that he had it “on pretty good authority” that Warriors is the likely choice for the team’s new name.

He added that he would “bet big money on the Warriors being the new name for the football team.”

Honestly, it’s not the worst name change. It kind of keeps the spirit of the Redskins by calling them the Warriors, you can probably still work in some Native American themes and it can hopefully end the name debate forever.

Football fans want to focus on winning games. They don’t want to focus on debates about what the franchise should be named.

As I’ve said many times before, we also need to be careful when it comes to changing the names of professional sports franchises.

It doesn’t look like it’ll end anywhere. There are already calls to change Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish mascot. If you think it’s ending with the Redskins, then you’re an idiot.

We’ll see what happens, but Warriors certainly isn’t a terrible choice.

