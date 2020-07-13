REDDIT DEBATE: How Many Conference Football Games Need To Happen To Satisfy Fans?

How many conference football games need to happen during the 2020 season to make fans happy?

This is a debate Reddit is currently engaged in, and it’s a fascinating question. Given the fact that coronavirus is still hammering the world of sports, nobody seems to know what will happen with football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 and PAC-12 have already canceled all non-conference games, and now people want to know how many games is the bare minimum.

For me, I think I’d have to see Wisconsin play at least nine conference games to be satisfied with the season. We already lost our entire non-conference slate, which included a game against Notre Dame.

If we only play four or five games, fans won’t be happy at all. At that point, why even play the season at all? What’s the point?

Are we really going to go through weeks of training camp to only play a few games? That seems insanely dumb and unnecessary.

Plus, we all know I’m on an emotional roller coaster through the football season. I can’t get that amped up for a total of four games.

My spirit and soul can’t handle that.

So, nine games is where I think we need to be in order to have a season that satisfies fans.