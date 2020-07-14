Former NFL Star Bruce Smith Gives ‘Penis’ For An Answer On ‘Family Feud’

Former NFL star Bruce Smith had a wild answer during a recent episode of “Family Feud.”

During a Sunday episode of the classic game show, the former Buffalo Bills star was playing with other former NFL players when he was asked what Captain Hook might replace his hook with if he was a handyman.

Smith’s second guess? He said “a penis.” Steve Harvey responded with, “What the f**k did he say?” You can watch the wild moment below.

I’m no #FamilyFeud guy. But this was absolute gold. Bruce Smith, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/kvUAShGnA3 — Michael Speight (@Speight19) July 13, 2020

I’m not going to get into some half-cocked conversation about what Smith could have possibly been thinking, but that’s just an insane answer.

Not only is it an insane answer from Smith, but it doesn’t even make any sense. What does that mean? What does it mean to replace Captain Hook’s hook with a penis?

I would love to know what Smith said backstage after giving that answer. What excuse could he have possibly come up with for such a bizarre moment?

It’s without a doubt one of the weirdest moments I’ve ever seen in the history of TV.

I never knew “Family Feud” was a source of such great content. Clearly, I’m missing out because that’s one of the best moments I’ve seen on TV in a long time.