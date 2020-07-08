Stefon Diggs Says He Isn’t Comfortable With NFL Games Starting Up During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t super comfortable with games getting underway.

It sounds like Diggs has some concerns. He tweeted Tuesday, “But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up..”

He also noted how strange it will be to play in empty stadiums if that’s what ends up happening.

But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

I’ve never played a game with zero fans in the stands. Even in little league we atleast had parents and other family members… this will be weird if it happens — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

Don’t be surprised if you hear more and more NFL players echo these thoughts as we start to near games beginning in September.

Do I think the majority of players will be okay with playing? Sure, but there’s also going to players who aren’t.

You can’t blame Diggs or others for being nervous. We’ve literally never been in this position before. We have no idea what’s going to happen.

Players are going to have questions, they’re going to be hesitant and that’s completely understandable. It’d be a little strange if every player in the league was totally chill with the games happening during a pandemic.

We’ll see what happens, but I doubt Diggs is the last one to raise a few red flags.