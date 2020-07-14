Lincoln Project Ousts Video Editor Over Sexist Tweets

The Lincoln Project has ousted video editor and conservative writer Ben Howe over sexist tweets posted to Howe’s Twitter account several years ago.

Howe reportedly used terms related to female anatomy, including “vagina” and “twat” to insult his political opponents, according to The Washington Post. A spokesperson for the anti-Trump super PAC told the Post that Howe was ousted after the organization was made aware of his past tweets. (RELATED: Senior Advisor To Anti-Trump Super PAC The Lincoln Project Calls Trump ‘Retarted’)

“Based on these unacceptable and offensive posts, and those that came to light last week, Ben Howe is no longer affiliated with the Lincoln Project, effective immediately,” spokesman Keith Edwards said.

SCOOP: After @19thnews’ @AmandaBecker discovered a history of disgusting tweets referencing female anatomy, @ProjectLincoln fired its buzzy video editor. https://t.co/QnDavJbElr — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) July 14, 2020

Old tweets from Howe about the 2014 Missouri police shooting of Mike Brown also surfaced recently. Howe previously said that he would have “shot Mike Brown right in the face,” but apologized on Twitter earlier in July.

“There’s really no excuse. And sure, I publicly apologized (much later) & wrote about it in my book last year. But it haunts me. As it should,” Howe said.

Sure. I had shit boundaries, shit motives, shit priorities, shit empathy and was all around shitty in my approach to the world. There’s really no excuse. And sure, I publicly apologized (much later) & wrote about it in my book last year. But it haunts me. As it should. — Ben Howe (@BenHowe) July 8, 2020

The Lincoln Project ended their relationship with senior adviser Sophia Nelson earlier this year after she called President Donald Trump “retarded.” The organization was founded by former Republican operatives who have become staunch critics of the Trump administration and the current state of the Republican Party. Founders of the Lincoln Project include George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and