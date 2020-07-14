Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for a possible infection, the Supreme Court announced according to numerous reports.

Justice Ginsberg, 87, was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland where she underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent, the Supreme Court statement said.

NEW: Justice Ginsburg admitted to The John Hopkins Hospital for treatment of a possible infection, per Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/dgDdcT55hi — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 14, 2020

Ginsberg had been experiencing fever and chills and was evaluated at a hospital in Washington, D.C. Monday night.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the statement said.

Ginsberg was previously hospitalized in November 2019 after symptoms of fever and chills and returned home from the hospital soon after .(RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized)