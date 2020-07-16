Co-Founder Of Lollapalooza Marc Geiger Says We Wont See Concerts Until 2022

The co-founder of Lollapalooza Marc Geiger claimed we probably won’t have concerts until late 2021, but most likely 2022.

Geiger made the shocking claim during Bob Lefsetz’s podcast published Thursday.

Marc Geiger, one of the co-founders of Lollapalooza and until last month the booking agent for over 100 major acts like Lady Gaga, says to not expect concerts to come back until late 2021 but most likely 2022. He said this on the Bob Lefsetz podcast. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) July 16, 2020

“Marc Geiger, one of the co-founders of Lollapalooza and until last month the booking agent for over 100 major acts like Lady Gaga, says to not expect concerts to come back until late 2021 but most likely 2022,” reporter Yashar Ali tweeted. (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

This is the worst news I’ve heard in a while. Not only are coronavirus cases rising in multiple states in America, but we really and truly don’t have anything to look forward to anymore. Everybody pretty much can agree that 2020 is now too far gone, but most people were still looking forward to next year.

The mantra has become “2021 will be the year” even though we’re only in July. Now, we’ll need to swiftly change to “2022 will be the year” so we don’t get our hopes up.

That sentence was devastating to write. Who knows how long we’ll have to go before we can hear live music in a crowd and drink an ice cold alcoholic beverage? We’ll definitely need to prepare.

Go ahead and pour one out for the 2021 concert season.