Oklahoma Sooners Have 0 Coronavirus Cases On The Football Team After 128 Tests

The Oklahoma Sooners have no active cases of coronavirus on the football team.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Sooners conducted 128 tests on players, coaches and staff members for coronavirus, and not a single test came back positive.

Oklahoma had 128 football student-athletes, coaches & staff tested for COVID on July 15 w/no positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 16, 2020

It’s crazy what an emotional roller coaster coronavirus has been the past few months. One moment, we’re getting hammered with horrible news.

The next, we find out one of the best teams in America is completely clean from the virus. It’s just one swing of the pendulum after another.

We’re going through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that we know the entire Sooners team is clean, the biggest obstacle at this point becomes keeping them all free from coronavirus.

Obviously, it only takes one player getting coronavirus to quickly spread it around the locker room. No matter what it takes, the Sooners have to do what is necessary to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Hopefully, we can build on this momentum going forward as we fight this war!