Houston Man Charged With Murder After Wife Found In Freezer

A Houston man has been charged with murder after the body of his wife was found in a commercial freezer.

Curtis Allen Holliday, 58, was charged Tuesday in the murder of his wife Chi Thi Lien Le, 29, according to a report published by KHOU 11. Le had reportedly been missing since April 3 after family was unable to contact her for multiple days.

Man charged with murder after wife found in freezer, deputies say https://t.co/ctFVJqfONL pic.twitter.com/ui5G7fli3t — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 17, 2020



Deputies claimed they searched Holliday’s place of work, where they found Le’s body inside a commercial freezer. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Holliday had previously assaulted his wife on Nov. 28 and Dec. 25 of 2019, according to court documents obtained by ABC 13. He was charged with assault at the time. (RELATED: Employee’s Remains Found Behind Supermarket Cooler 10 Years Later)

Holliday had been arrested on May 5 after being charged with violation of bond on a protective order and continuous violence against a family member, the outlet reported.

He remains in Harris County Jail without bond.

This is really one of those true crime stories that you hear when listening to those addicting podcasts. One of those situations you never think could actually happen in real life and could only happen in “Law And Order.”

Makes you really freak out a little bit.