Jim Carrey Shares His Reaction After Being Told He Only Had 10 Minutes To Live

Actor Jim Carrey recalled finding out he only had 10 minutes left to live after a fake missile alert was sent out in 2018.

Carrey told the story of what he was doing at the time in Hawaii when the missile alert went out during Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“That cover is actually my face after being told that I had 10 minutes to live,” Carrey said. “And that’s for real. A fake missile alert in Hawaii. I was there. I was writing. My assistant Linda called me, she was crying, she said, ‘We have 10 minutes left.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘The missiles are coming.'”

The incident occurred on Jan. 13, 2018 after officials sent out a text alert as part of a drill. The only issue was the text claimed it was not part of a drill, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Missile Attack False Alarm Causes Chaos In Hawaii)

“Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii,” the alert said. “Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

“I just decided to go through a list of gratitudes,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “Honest to God, I just could not stop thinking of wonderful things that have happened to me and blessings that I’ve had. It was lovely. And I got to a point of grace with about two minutes to spare when I found out it wasn’t actually happening. And all I was planning to do was close my eyes and be thankful because it’s been a good ride.”