Mike Tyson Will Fight ‘Jaws’ During Shark Week On Discovery

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is apparently going to fight a shark.

Shark Week tweeted out a hype video for “Mike Tyson vs. Jaws” on Discovery, and this situation looks like it’s going to be very bizarre. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Complex, details of the situation are unknown, but it’s being hyped as a fight against a great white shark.

I hate to sound pessimistic, but this sounds insanely stupid. Why is Mike Tyson doing this? What is the purpose of this nonsense?

The event takes place Aug. 9, and I have a very high degree of confidence that it’s going to be stupid. Call me crazy, but I’m very confident.

Remember when it was hyped up that Michael Phelps was going to race a shark? Yeah, I think we all remember what a failure that stunt was.

Something tells me that we’re in for a 2.0 version of that failure.

I could be wrong, but I doubt it. Mike Tyson should be above doing stupid stunts like this. He’s one of the greatest boxers ever, and he shouldn’t be involved in dumb antics.

We’ll see what happens Aug. 9, but my hopes for success aren’t very high.