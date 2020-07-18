Trevor Lawrence Gets Engaged To Marissa Mowry

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is engaged to Marissa Mowry.

The future NFL star posted engagement photos on Instagram late Friday night with Mowry, and wrote in part, “You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence just doesn’t know how to lose. The man just wins at everything he touches. He dominates on the football field, and now he’s looking to get married before a single snap of NFL ball.

Most young men aren’t prepared to live in the public eye at all. Lawrence isn’t just doing it, but he’s thriving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

Also, I’m not trying to be pessimistic, but I hope like hell he gets a prenup. I have no doubt that Mowry is a nice woman.

I’m sure she’s great, but Lawrence is less than a year away from being a top pick in the NFL draft. You just can’t risk it.

I’m pro-love, and I’m also pro-common sense. He needs a tight prenup.

Props to Lawrence for finding his future wife and putting a ring on it. There’s no doubt he’s in for one hell of a ride in the next few years.