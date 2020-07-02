Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah Says Trevor Lawrence ‘Has All Of The Necessary Tools’ To Be An NFL Star

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a dominant force at the next level.

Jeremiah released his scouting report Thursday for the Clemson gunslinger, and it’s exactly what you’d expect it to be. You can read the whole thing here, but the takeaway is super simple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Jeremiah says, the Clemson junior “has all of the necessary tools to emerge as an elite quarterback at the next level.” He did note there’s still room for improvement, but that goes for any young player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 9, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

It’s pretty hard to disagree with Jeremiah’s assessment of Lawrence’s skills and his outlook as an NFL quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence is the best college quarterback in terms of natural talent that I’ve ever seen in my adult life.

The dude looks like a quarterback, plays like a phenom, has a cannon for an arm and is way more athletic than people realize.

He can tuck it and run with the best of them.

I simply don’t understand how anyone can think Lawrence isn’t the best quarterback prospect in the draft. I understand Ohio State’s Justin Fields is also a phenom, but Lawrence is the better pro option.

Fields will be great too, but I’m not passing on Lawrence if I’m an NFL GM and can get him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Let us know in the comments what you think about Lawrence’s NFL future!