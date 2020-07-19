Chad Kelly Says He’s Faster Than Every QB In The NFL Other Than Lamar Jackson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly thinks he’s the second fastest passer in the league.

Kelly, who was a star at Ole Miss, tweeted, “Beside @Lj_era8, I’m faster than every quarterback in the NFL, race me!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Beside @Lj_era8 , I’m faster than every quarterback in the NFL, race me ! — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) July 18, 2020

Chad Kelly is at his best when he’s being incredibly cocky. That’s by far and away the best version of the Colts quarterback.

When he’s flying high, it’s better for football fans. It’s when he’s at his most entertaining.

Now, is he the second fastest quarterback in the NFL? I have no idea. I kind of doubt it. Kyler Murray would probably cook him in a race.

Kelly is fast as all hell, but I’m not sure he’s faster than everyone. Is he even faster than Russell Wilson? I doubt it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vwe058J5Muk

I will say this much about Kelly. He absolutely has a skill set that lends itself to the way the QB position is evolving.

He’s the perfect option quarterback to run RPOs.

Chad Kelly took off and runs 33 yards for a #Colts TD pic.twitter.com/CVCh8yxpM4 — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) August 9, 2019

We’ll see how much action he gets this season, but I like the fact Chad Kelly is back to being cocky. That’s what football fans want to see.