Indianapolis Colts Waive Quarterback Chad Kelly, Will He Play In The XFL?

The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Chad Kelly.

The former Ole Miss star gunslinger signed with Indy after a troubled tenure in Denver, and now his time with the Colts is over as of Wednesday. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

The announcement was made late Tuesday afternoon, according to NFL.com. The move is a shade surprising because Kelly got a lot of playing time in the preseason and looked solid.

Chad Kelly (remember him?) takes off and runs 33 yards for a #Colts TD pic.twitter.com/JcNklXSd0f — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2019

Given how bad the quarterback position is in the league, you’d have to think some team out there will quickly scoop up Kelly.

If not, he’ll likely be bound for the XFL, which would be a great get for Vince McMahon’s league. There’s never been a question about whether or not Kelly has the skills to play.

It’s all about whether or not he can keep his head on the right path.

It looked like he was about to be the man in Denver, and then it all fell apart after his incredibly bizarre trespassing arrest.

He was cut, and was out of the NFL until the Colts gave him a chance in the preseason. I hope he finds himself on a roster because he is fun to watch.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not on an NFL roster soon or in the XFL when it begins in 2020.