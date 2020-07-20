Phil Steele Ranks Ohio State Number 1, Wisconsin At 14

College football expert Phil Steele thinks Ohio State is the best football team in America.

Steele recently released his top 25 from his yearly publication and the Ohio State Buckeyes were number one, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M rounded out the top five. The Wisconsin Badgers checked in at 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Anyone who doesn’t have Clemson and Ohio State in the top two spots should be ignored and never listened to ever again.

The Buckeyes and Tigers are absolutely the two best teams in America going into the 2019 campaign. We can debate the order, but they’re the two best teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

Ohio State is absolutely loaded, and I have no problem at all with them being number one. As long as Justin Fields is under center, then their offense is going to be damn near impossible to stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Oct 8, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT

That’s no disrespect to Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. They’re just as good. No matter what you think, you have to admit Clemson and Ohio State are the two best squads in America heading into the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

As for the Badgers being fourteenth, that’s just a laughably disrespectful ranking. I like Phil Steele and I love his yearly publication.

Still, I’m not going to sit here and pretend that ranking is even close to accurate. Keep that energy, folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia????????‍♂️ (@kiki_watson) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

There’s no way in hell Wisconsin is only fourteenth. We’re a top-10 squad, and we’re going to show up and show out in 2020.

You can take that to the bank!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia????????‍♂️ (@kiki_watson) on Aug 31, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

See you all in September! We’re in for a fun time.