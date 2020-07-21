Kanye West Says He’s Focusing On Music After Bizarre Campaign Weekend

Musician Kanye West said he was going to pivot back to his music following a bizarre campaign weekend.

Kanye spent the weekend working on his 2020 presidential campaign which included a campaign rally event in South Carolina, according to a report published Sunday by Fox News.

“Ima focus on the music now,” Kanye tweeted Monday night after ranting about wife Kim Kardashian trying to “lock” him up in a tweet which has since been deleted, Fox reported.

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” Kanye reportedly tweeted.

Kanye west deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/SyaKqxik5Q — a literal clown (@ntflxbabe) July 21, 2020

He later tweeted what appeared to be the track list for his next album “DONDA.” (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“DONDA coming this Friday,” he captioned the tweet.

This whole thing has become really weird and I am actually a little worried about Kanye. If he’s really serious about running for president you can’t just drop all of that and just focus on music. That definitely can’t happen if he actually became president.

On the other hand, I’d like to hear new music from Kanye, so it’s not a lose-lose here.

As for Kanye’s presidential campaign, we’ll just have to see where this goes.