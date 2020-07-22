Third Dead Soldier In A Month Found Near Fort Hood

A soldier was found dead outside of Ford Hood Army base in Texas on Wednesday, marking the third time a soldier’s remains were discovered in a month, according to Army officials.

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found dead July 17 outside the Army base in the vicinity of the Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District operates, according to a Fort Hood press release. Officials haven’t suggested whether foul play was involved and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident, the press release said.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, in the statement. “Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Morta entered the Army in September of 2019, working as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Mechanic, and was a member of the 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division since May of 2020, according to the Fort Hood press release. His commendations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Morta’s death comes after the bodies of two fellow soldiers, Gregory Morales and Vanessa Guillen, both stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, were found near the base in the past 30 days. (RELATED: Women Charged In Case Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Who Was Bludgeoned, Dismembered)

Morales went missing in September 2019 and was formally listed as AWOL. His skeletal remains were found and identified using dental records on June 19 in a field in Killeen, Texas.

The Killeen Police Department is investigating foul play, and offered a $25,000 reward to anyone with credible information about Morales’ death, according to a Fort Hood press release.

Vanessa Guillen went missing in April, but her human remains were discovered and positively identified using DNA samples near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas on June 30, a Fort Hood press release reported.

FORT HOOD MOURNS LOSS OF VANESSA GUILLENhttps://t.co/4LJTUnSRb3 “Right here, right now at this moment, it’s about Vanessa Guillen. It’s about what she stood for. It’s about what she meant to us.” – MG Scott Efflandt#FortHood #USArmy #VanessaGuillen #FindVanessaGuillen — Fort Hood (@forthood) July 10, 2020

Guillen had allegedly been sexually harassed before her death and officials currently suspect that foul play by a fellow Fort Hood soldier was involved in attacking and dismembering of her body. Her death sparked national outrage and has led to calls for a formal congressional investigation into the incident.

