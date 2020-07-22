Canadian CDC Gives Thumbs Up To ‘Glory Holes’ During Pandemic

Canada’s Center for Disease Control has given a thumbs up to the use of “glory holes” in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a lengthy statement posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control there are numerous recommendations for having sex during the pandemic including things like, “wearing a face mask” during sex, choosing “sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact” and using “barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes),” to prevent face-to-face contact. (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

The guidelines were noted by a Toronto Star reporter Tuesday in a post on Twitter.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is recommending the use of “glory holes” to avoid the spread of #COVID19. Does anyone have a drill handy? And how would it work – would you make a hole in your own apartment? Or find an abandoned public wall? https://t.co/FuqN02N2cf pic.twitter.com/eh4JcgMN9M — Joanna Chiu 趙淇欣 (@joannachiu) July 21, 2020

According to the website some of the suggestions include the following:

Wash sex toys thoroughly with soap and water before and after use. Do not share them with multiple partners. Wear a face covering or mask. Heavy breathing during sex can create more droplets that may transmit COVID-19. Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact. Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.

Another suggestion from the center is to use “condoms, lubricant, and dental dams” to help “further reduce the risk by minimizing contact with saliva, semen and feces during sex.” (RELATED: Liberal Reporters Are Pushing A Conspiracy Theory That Has Plagued Republican Presidents For Decades)

Last month, New York City’s Health Department endorsed the use of walls for sex during the quarantine, but stopped short of calling them “glory holes.”