Editorial

REPORT: Washington Will Immediately Shed Redskins Name, Logo

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

The Washington Redskins will shed their team name in the immediate future, and begin referring to themselves as the “Washington Football Team,” while deciding on a new name, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Washington will not change its signature burgundy and gold colors, but will replace the Redskins logo on the players’ helmets with the players’ jersey numbers. (RELATED: REPORT: Washington Redskins Will Likely Change To Washington Warriors)

The Redskins announced in early July that they were conducting a “thorough review” of their team name following backlash from their top sponsors.  Just ten days into the review, Washington announced that they were jettisoning their long-time name and logo. (RELATED: The Washington Redskins Will Officially Retire The Team Name Monday)

If Schefter’s report is correct, it means that the Washington Redskins are officially no more. We have known for weeks now that the name would be changing, but now it appears Washington will get rid of the Redskins name and logo before the 2020 season even starts.