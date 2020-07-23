REPORT: Washington Will Immediately Shed Redskins Name, Logo

The Washington Redskins will shed their team name in the immediate future, and begin referring to themselves as the “Washington Football Team,” while deciding on a new name, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

Schefter added that Washington will not change its signature burgundy and gold colors, but will replace the Redskins logo on the players’ helmets with the players’ jersey numbers. (RELATED: REPORT: Washington Redskins Will Likely Change To Washington Warriors)

The Washington Football Team will continue the process of retiring the Redskins name and hopes to be entirely rid of it on physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days, by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The Redskins announced in early July that they were conducting a “thorough review” of their team name following backlash from their top sponsors. Just ten days into the review, Washington announced that they were jettisoning their long-time name and logo. (RELATED: The Washington Redskins Will Officially Retire The Team Name Monday)

If Schefter’s report is correct, it means that the Washington Redskins are officially no more. We have known for weeks now that the name would be changing, but now it appears Washington will get rid of the Redskins name and logo before the 2020 season even starts.