Lane Kiffin Rocks A Goatee In Incredible Throwback Photo

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin used to have an epic goatee.

Saturday Down South tweeted out a bunch of photos of SEC football coaches from their playing days, and Kiffin looks like he was absolute trouble at Fresno State.

Take a look at Kiffin in the photo lineup below. He is the second guy on the lower level.

I have a feeling Kiffin was a hit with the ladies while slinging passes for Fresno State. Call me crazy, but I just have a solid feeling.

Anyone who has the confidence to rock a goatee tends to be a problem with the gentler sex.

I would love to drink beer with Lane Kiffin right now when he’s the head coach of Ole Miss. I’d be even more pumped to drink beer with the 21-year-old college version of Lane Kiffin.

That’s the kind of guy I want in my crew when I go to the bars. He looks like a guy who is going to hammer some brews, steal somebody’s girlfriend and probably start a massive bar fight.

I’m here for that kind of energy.

Finally, you have to have some serious confidence to pull off a goatee like that. Most people would look ridiculous with that kind of facial hair.

Not Kiffin. He looks like a guy ready to do battle on all fronts.

I think we’re in for a huge year in Oxford. Go, Lane, go!