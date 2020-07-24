Elton John Sued For Roughly $3.8M By Ex-Wife Renate Blaulel Due To ‘Rocketman’ And Memoir

Musician Elton John is being sued for roughly $3.8 million by his ex-wife Renate Blaulel over the way their relationship was portrayed in “Rocketman” and his memoir, per the BBC.

Even though Elton removed passages from his memoir per Blaulel’s request, she claimed passages were left in that “seriously misrepresented the nature of their relationship,” according to an article published Thursday by the BBC.

Sir Elton John’s ex-wife is suing him for £3m over claims he broke a legal agreement not to talk about their marriage https://t.co/CvvIeR9e66 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 24, 2020

Blaulel also claimed she was not consulted over her role in “Rocketman.” Celinde Schoenmaker played the role of Elton John’s wife in the biopic. (RELATED: Elton John Postpones Remaining Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

“In her mind, the film seeks to portray their marriage as a sham, which she wholeheartedly disputes and considers a false and disrespectful portrayal of their time together,” Blaulel’s lawyer, Yisrael Hiller, told the outlet. “Renate wants the privacy that was promised to her — that is why she is seeking an injunction. Any claim for monetary relief is secondary, and would just cover damages and future expenses caused by Elton’s breaches.”

Blaulel, a sound engineer, and Elton John first married in 1984. Their marriage only lasted four years. Elton John and Blaulel agreed to keep parts of the marriage private as part of the divorce agreement, Fox News reported.

Elton John is reportedly “shocked and saddened” by the lawsuit, a source told the outlet.