‘Star Wars’ Movies And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pushed Back Because Of Coronavirus

Several movies have been hit with some bad coronavirus news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the upcoming “Avatar” and “Star Wars” movies have been pushed back a year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The bad news doesn’t stop there for fans of cinema. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that the release date for “Top Gun: Maverick” has been pushed back to July 1, 2021.

“A Quiet Place Part II” has also been delayed to 2021.

Another day goes by and we get more and more bad news. “Top Gun: Maverick” was supposed to be a big 4th of July film this summer.

Now, it’s not only not coming out in the fall; the highly-anticipated sequel isn’t even coming out in 2020 at all!

The bad news just never ends when it comes to coronavirus and entertainment and sports.

The two biggest movies of the summer were supposed to be “Tenet” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Now, neither one has any shot of seeing the light of day this summer.

“Tenet” is still likely going to come out during 2020 at some point, but the Tom Cruise fighter jet flick is officially off the 2020 schedule.

I don’t even care about “Avatar” getting pushed back, but I’m certainly peeved about all upcoming “Star Wars” movies being delayed.

This virus has just had a brutal impact on the world of entertainment, and there’s no other way to put it.

Let us know what you think about the delays in the comments.