‘Tenet’ Delayed Again, Release Date Is Not Known

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie “Tenet” has been delayed again because of coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced Monday that the biggest movie of summer 2020 has been pushed back and won’t come out August 12 as previously planned. It’s just the latest time Tenet has been delayed because of the pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, it’s not yet known when “Tenet” will hit theaters in America.

Another day goes by in the world of entertainment and we have more bad coronavirus news. It just never ends.

“Tenet” was supposed to be the biggest movie of this summer. It was supposed to be the film that carried the box office.

After all, it’s from Christopher Nolan and is about a dude who can seemingly move through time. It looked trippy as all hell and awesome.

Instead, we won’t be getting it anytime soon from the look of things.

“Tenet” was originally supposed to arrive July 17th, then it got pushed to the end of July, then to August and now we don’t have a clue.

What an absolute unmitigated disaster for everyone involved.

Let’s hope we get “Tenet” sooner than later. This movie is supposed to be absolutely bonkers and I can’t wait to see it!