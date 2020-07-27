Brutal Fight At The Hard Rock In Hollywood, Florida Goes Viral

A brutal fight at the Hard Rock in Florida has gone viral.

Twitter user @Laylowcdai posted a video Saturday of an unreal melee at the location, and this will be one of the wildest things you see all week.

Three people were eventually arrested for the carnage, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. You can watch it all unfold below.

I hate to sound mean, but that larger guy who was shirtless probably should have stayed down. He clearly had no shot in the fight.

He got rocked in horrific fashion and made the mistake to get up and try it again. Sometimes, you just need to know when it's time to pack things in.

Secondly, what the hell is wrong with people who go to places to fight? Short of it being a life or death situation, there's no reason for adults to fight.

Save your excuses about defending your honor or proving a point. If you’re that insecure as a full-grown man, then you have more problems than I can solve.

If you ever find yourself fighting strangers out in public, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror to figure out where your life went wrong.

Be better, folks. Be much better!