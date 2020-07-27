Taylor Swift Sends Special Gift To Kobe’s Daughter Following New Album Release

Musician Taylor Swift gifted Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia with a special cardigan following the release of her new album.

Natalia’s mom Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her holding up the cardigan on social media, according to a report published by Fox News. “Thank you @taylorswift,” Vanessa reportedly wrote.

The gift stems from Swift’s first single from her new album, “Cardigan.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Gifts Fan $6,386 To Help Her Pay Her College Tuition)

I would need to be checked on if Swift sent me a cardigan or if Swift sent me anything at all for that matter. Her new album “Folklore” is absolutely amazing and what’s even more amazing is that she wrote the whole thing during quarantine.

“Cardigan” isn’t necessarily the best song off of the album, but to have a cardigan sent to you from Swift is pretty big. Is it the cardigan that inspired her to start writing the song? That would make this even better.

Swift has been a fan of the Bryant family in the past. Kobe made an appearance during Swift’s 1989 tour where he held up a Los Angeles Lakers banner after joining the singer on stage in 2015.

After Kobe’s death in January, Swift sent her condolences to the family.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” Swift wrote at the time Fox reported. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”