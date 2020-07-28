Iowa Hawkeyes Suspend Basketball Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Iowa Hawkeyes have halted basketball workouts because of coronavirus.

According to Nicole Auerbach, the Hawkeyes announced that basketball workouts have been suspended after two players tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All activities for the basketball team are now halted for two weeks.

Iowa announces that its men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) July 28, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of sports and another major athletic program comes to a grinding halt because of coronavirus.

It’s almost like the bad news just never ends with coronavirus. It’s just day after day that we keep taking hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa Basketball (@iowahoops) on Jul 10, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

I hate the Hawkeyes. They’re one of Wisconsin’s biggest rivals. Watching them lose warms my heart. However, we’re in a war right now.

In any war, you often find yourself in unlikely alliances, and coronavirus has provided the sports world with a common enemy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa Basketball (@iowahoops) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

So, on this day and until we meet in the field, I’m with Iowa in this fight. I hope like hell they’re back to normal as soon as possible.