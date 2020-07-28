‘This Was Not A Hearing, This Was A Cancellation’: Jesse Watters Says Democrats Meant To Cancel William Barr

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that the Democrats at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing had intended to “cancel” Attorney General William Barr.

Watters weighed in on the hearing during a segment of “The Five,” saying that Democrats had been forced to take a position defending the people trying to set fire to federal courthouses because they insisted on opposing everything President Donald Trump said. (RELATED: ‘He Went Off The Crazy Train’: Jesse Watters Says All Biden Had To Do Was Be Moderate, And He Didn’t)

WATCH:

“All you need to say if you’re a Democrat is can we not light fires to federal buildings? It’s really not that hard to do, but for some reason the Democrats can’t bring themselves to do that,” Watters began. “It’s like if Donald Trump is against people setting fires to a federal courthouse, they all of a sudden have to be for it. I just think it’s terrible politics.”

Watters went on to give his assessment of the hearing, saying, “This was not a hearing. This was a cancellation. They just wanted to cancel Bill Barr. They were not interested in hearing or listening to anything he had to say, and then — because they know he’s armed with facts. He’s calm, cool and collected and they’re just angry. They’re furious. They look unserious. They look unprofessional.”

Watters concluded by arguing that Democrats apparently did not want to see the rule of law upheld, saying that their words and actions suggested that they wouldn’t have a problem with protesters attacking police officers and burning things down.

“They won’t condemn it,” Watters explained. “I think if you’re watching this and you are a Democrat or you’re antifa, you felt like you’ve been given license to riot because they’re not policing their own. They don’t like police — and the irony of Jerry Nadler denying someone else lunch — not cool. Not cool, Jerry.”