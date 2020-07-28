Michigan State Has 16 More Athletes With Coronavirus

The Michigan State Spartans have more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, the Spartans had an additional 16 athletes test positive for coronavirus from July 20-24. Four staff members have also tested positive since July 18. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Spartans halted football activities this past Thursday because of the positive coronavirus tests.

This isn’t a good situation at all. Having one or two coronavirus cases is manageable. Anything north of zero isn’t great, but only a couple is manageable.

Having more than a dozen new cases about a month out from the start of the season isn’t good at all. It now makes sense why the Spartans suspended workouts.

You simply can’t have football activities or other sporting events with a breakout of this magnitude.

With a month out from the season starting, it’s now more important than ever that the players are kept safe, allowed to heal and not allowed near the rest of the team.

The Spartans are teetering on the brink. If things get much worse, their season is in huge jeopardy.

Hopefully, MSU puts a lid on this situation sooner than later. If not, the Spartans might be in huge trouble once September rolls around.