Brewers Vs. Cardinals Game Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The Milwaukee Brewers vs. the St. Louis Cardinals game for Friday night has been postponed.

According to Jon Heyman, the game between the two teams was postponed after positive coronavirus tests on the St. Louis Cardinals team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Baseball is so screwed that it’s not even funny. We’re a week removed from the MLB returning, and it’s already been disaster after disaster.

The Marlins have temporarily suspended their season, the Phillies have postponed games and now you can add the Brewers and Cardinals to the list.

What looked like a solid start a week ago has unfolded into nothing short of an epic collapse. I’m not cheering against baseball, but I just don’t see how the season finishes.

How are we supposed to believe the games will finish at this rate? It’s been cancelation after cancelation and the Marlins have just smashed the pause button.

There’s literally no reason to be optimistic right now about the MLB. I hope like hell I turn out to be wrong, but things are trending in the wrong direction.