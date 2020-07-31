Cuomo, Who Broke Quarantine While Infected, Suggests Trump Exposed Herman Cain To COVID

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, who broke quarantine while infected with coronavirus, suggested Thursday that President Donald Trump exposed Herman Cain to COVID-19 at his Tulsa rally in June.

Cain, a former presidential candidate and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, died Thursday morning. Cain was hospitalized in July and was being supplied with oxygen after getting infected with the coronavirus, WXYZ ABC7 News reported. (Related: Critics Rush To Capitalize On Herman Cain’s Death, Mask-Shaming And Blaming Trump)

Cuomo said he wished Trump would “have no peace until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to,” on his show, “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“The virus is rapidly swallowing us. All colors, all stripes, all creeds,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo offered condolences for the family of Cain, who was a friend and supporter of Trump.

“We wish his family well and that he rest in peace. And I wish that this president have no peace until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to. He didn’t even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses right before he was diagnosed. Now maybe he didn’t even get it there. Sure as hell didn’t help,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo blames Trump for killing Herman Cain: “I wish that this President have no peace until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to. He didn’t even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses…Maybe he didn’t get it there. Sure as hell didn’t help” pic.twitter.com/9VZsFJTspH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2020



Cuomo announced on March 31 that he had tested positive for coronavirus, but was reportedly seen walking around the Hamptons on April 12, The New York Post reported. Cuomo told a radio show that he was confronted by someone he called a “jackass loser fat-tire biker” for breaking quarantine rules.

The bicyclist, David Whelan, said on Tucker Carlson Tonight Cuomo berated him for bringing up the quarantine.

The Warner Media Group did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.