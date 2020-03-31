CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Cuomo has been anchoring his show “Cuomo Prime Time” from home and was last at CNN’s New York City office last Friday, according to the network, who sent out an employee memo regarding the news. He is feeling well and will continue to anchor his show remotely, CNN reported.

“Soooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo tweeted Tuesday.

The CNN anchor wrote that he is quarantining himself in his basement, where he has been filming his show. Cuomo added in the Twitter statement that he has “had fever, chills and shortness of breath” and was in contact with people who later tested positive for the virus.

This is CNN’s third known novel coronavirus case, according to the network. Most network employees have been working remotely since the novel coronavirus began to spread across America.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” Cuomo tweeted. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus Hit Italy ‘Really Badly’ Because Of ‘Chinese Tourists’)