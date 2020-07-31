Watch Liam Neeson In The Trailer For His New Movie ‘Honest Thief’

Liam Neeson’s new movie “Honest Thief” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, “Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be absolutely lit. It’s going to be dead bodies hitting the ground left and right.

“Agent Evans, I’m coming for you.” Yeah, whenever you hear Neeson deliver a line like that, you know you’re in for a great time.

I love how Liam Neeson’s roles ever since “Taken” are all more or less about getting revenge and just killing corrupt people and villains.

I’m not going to lie to you all. About 30 seconds into this trailer, I almost gave up because I thought it was going to be some stupid rom-com about meeting the love of his life.

Then, people started dying, Neeson started talking about revenge and I was immediately all in.

“Honest Thief” looks awesome, and I can’t wait to watch Neeson do what he does best in movies, which is kill everyone who gets in his way.

You can catch “Honest Thief” starting October 9. It looks like a great time.