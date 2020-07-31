NHL Players Stand For National Anthem During Restart Of Season

During Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators, all NHL players stood during the national anthem.

The decision to stand was made by the players to show support for equality amid the start of the NHL season, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“You’ve seen all the other teams do it,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said about the decision to link arms during the anthem, per the report. “We had some chats with Nashville and talked with [captain] Roman Josi. We thought it would be good to mix it up, link arms. We stand for equality and I think it’s important we keep talking about it and keep improving it.” (RELATED: Charles Barkley Defends People Who Stand During The National Anthem, Says They Aren’t ‘Bad’ People)

The Stars are wearing hoodies that say “#WeSkateFor Equality.” pic.twitter.com/T4gmHIAaup — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) July 30, 2020

Dallas Stars players Benn and Ty Dellandrea donned hoodies to their postgame interview that featured the phrase “#WeSkateFor Equality.” The phrase is part of the NHL’s new “#ISkateFor” initiative. Players are reportedly allowed to choose whatever cause they’d like to support.

All other teams that have played exhibition games so far have also stood during the national anthem. The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers all stood during Tuesday night’s game.

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders teams also both stood during Wednesday night’s exhibition game.