LSU Linebacker Soni Fonua Says He ‘Can’t F**king Breathe’ With A Coronavirus Shield On His Helmet

LSU linebacker Soni Fonua isn’t a fan of wearing a face shield on his helmet.

Football helmets are being outfitted with shields over the mouth section during the 2020 season to help limit the risk of coronavirus.

Fonua posted a video of himself wearing his and said that he “can’t f**king breathe under this thing!” Watch the video below.

LSU LB Soni Fonua wearing his COVID face shield helmet: “I can’t fucking breathe under this thing!” Senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus: “It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag.” pic.twitter.com/NR3nCNaxXK — Master (@MasterTes) August 2, 2020

Are these shields really necessary? I mean, seriously? Do we need face shields to play football? These guys are going to be tackling each other.

At this point, I hardly think a face shield is going to make much of a difference at all. Sure, they might look cool and help a little, but I don’t think anyone expects them to make a huge impact on player safety.

Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go. pic.twitter.com/v0SW1xXA4m — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) July 31, 2020

If it’s safe enough for players to be running around crushing each other, then I think we can probably leave the shields in the equipment room.

If players are going to complain nonstop or if it’s going to hinder breathing capabilities, then throw them in the trash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jun 12, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT

We’ll see how many players end up wearing them, but I have a feeling these aren’t going to be accepted without plenty of complaints.