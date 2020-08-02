‘Saturdays In The South’ Is An Incredible Documentary About SEC Football

“Saturdays in the South” is one of the greatest documentaries ever made.

I stumbled across the 12-hour series on ESPN+ about SEC football, and I was hooked from the first moment. It is absolutely incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love history, and I love sports. Naturally, anything that combines the two is something that I’m going to be incredibly interested in.

I haven’t finished “Saturdays in the South” yet, but I will very soon. I can’t stop watching. I’ve been crushing it all weekend.

Literally, all I’ve been doing since Friday is crushing beers with the boys and watching “Saturdays in the South” to get a football fix ahead of the season.

It’s truly incredible how in-depth the series goes into how the SEC became what it is today. It’s full of outstanding interviews, research and fun facts that I never knew.

Joe Namath’s presence and his conversations about playing for Bear Bryant at Alabama are incredible. Without a doubt one of the best parts of the series.

It’s also crazy to see how much the sport has changed in the past several decades. There’s a line in there about how a lot of Alabama players were only about 200 pounds.

Stop and think about how insane that is for a moment. College football players today are gigantic. They would pulverize guys from the 1940s.

So, if you’re looking for something awesome to watch and you have access to ESPN+, I suggest you do yourself a huge favor and watch “Saturdays in the South.”