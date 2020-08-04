Johnny Manziel Does A Backflip Off Of A Roof Into A Pool

Johnny Manziel recently jumped off of a roof into a pool.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner posted two Instagram videos of himself doing a backflip off of a roof into a pool, and they’re pretty awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the post, “When in doubt… full send.” You can watch the epic moment below.

View this post on Instagram When in doubt… full send A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Aug 3, 2020 at 8:51pm PDT

Manziel might not be playing football anymore, but he’s definitely still living his best life. All things considered, you can’t ask for much more.

Say whatever you want about the guy, but it’s clear that he’s lightyears happier now than he was a few years back spiraling out of control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jul 13, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

All he does these days is play golf and lounge around with his crew. Not too bad for a guy who is only 27 years old.

Now, he’s adding backflips to his list of stunts, and he’s damn good at them when it comes to getting into the pool. Not as good when it comes to a lake.

You can’t ever knock a guy for getting after it in life and living it up. That’s what Johnny Manziel is all about in 2020.

Given how far he’s come in the past few years, you just have to tip your cap and applaud Johnny Football.