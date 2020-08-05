John Kennedy Says ‘Even Google Can’t Find’ Joe Biden

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy joked that “even Google can’t find” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Wednesday night segment of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Kennedy’s comments came the day after Biden told CBS News’ Errol Barnett that taking a cognitive test would be like asking someone if they’re a junkie before taking a drug test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden said Tuesday. “Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?”

“Vice President Biden’s handlers have clearly decided that the very best campaign that the vice president can offer to the American people is no campaign,” Kennedy told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“That is why they are hiding him,” he continued. “On most days, even Google can’t find him. Is that because of his health? I don’t know. I hope not.”

Kennedy said that Biden’s “policies” are his “biggest concern.”

“He’s changed,” he said. “He no longer wants to be the second coming of Barack Obama, which in my estimation would be bad enough. He’s now decided that he wants to be the second cousin of Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.”

“When you decide that the very best campaign you can offer the American people is no campaign and that your campaign slogan is ‘The other guy is worse than me,’ that doesn’t present the American people with a legitimate choice in my opinion,” Kennedy told Tucker. “Now is it because of his health? I don’t know. I mean it, I hope not. But the American people deserve to know what their president stands for, and in this case, he’s clearly changed.” (RELATED: Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Says Biden ‘Might Need’ Cognitive Testing)

President Donald Trump has consistently brought up his own cognitive test results in challenging Biden to do the same. Meanwhile, some Democrats, including former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, are content with Biden’s low profile thus far.