Michelle Obama Blames Trump, Lockdowns For Her ‘Low-Grade Depression’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed Wednesday that being quarantined inside of her home and issues surrounding President Donald Trump are giving her “low-grade depression.”

“I’m dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” Michelle Obama said on her podcast before explaining that “racial strife” and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration are the reasons for her depression.

“I reach out to my family, and to my friends, even in this time of quarantine,” Michelle Obama said before adding that “… there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low.” (RELATED: Obama Uses John Lewis Eulogy To Slam The ‘Jim Crow Relic’ Filibuster He Supported 15 Years Ago)

Michelle and former President Barack Obama live in Washington, D.C., two blocks from the White House, The New York Post noted in a report discussing the former first lady’s comments.

Her remarks come after Barack Obama lashed out at Trump during the the funeral for Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis in July over the president’s handling of the protests in Portland. “We can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” he said, adding that there are also people “in power” trying to suppress the vote.

The former president speech came hours after Trump suggested in a July 30 tweet the possibility of delaying the election.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” the president told his Twitter followers.

