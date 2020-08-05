Seattle Seahawks Players Practice While Wearing Face Masks

Seattle Seahawks players practiced while wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team tweeted a video from training camp Tuesday, and it showed Tyler Lockett catching a beautiful ball from Russell Wilson.

Wilson and Lockett were both masked up on the training field. Several other players were also wearing masks. You can watch the video below.

I’m all for safety during the coronavirus pandemic. I truly am, and I think all necessary steps should be taken in order to ensure player safety.

While there’s a lot of hardos out there who pretend like we’re not in the middle of a pandemic, I’m not going to pretend to be an expert.

As I’ve consistently said, if wearing a mask in a grocery store helps save the football season, then I’ll do it.

Having said that, is this really necessary? Is it really necessary to be wearing a mask on an NFL practice field?

That seems like a bit much. These players will be wearing pads and crushing each other in a few weeks. I’m not sure wearing masks is needed.

They’re not even close to being within six feet of each other. Lockett is literally running a route.

Again, I’m all for safety, but this doesn’t seem necessary at all. Of course, I could be wrong. I’m not a doctor, but if there’s one place masks would seem to be pointless, it would be the football field.