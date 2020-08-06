Bengals Share Training Camp Videos Of Joe Burrow Throwing

Cincinnati Bengals fans finally have videos of Joe Burrow slinging it with his teammates.

The Bengals took Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL draft, and fans have been clamoring for a look at him spinning the ball.

Cincy tweeted two videos of Burrow in training camp for fans Thursday. Give them both a look below.

Did somebody ask for video? ???? pic.twitter.com/F2yYxGGKct — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 6, 2020

Get used to this… 9️⃣ ➡1️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/p8y1y56cjL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 6, 2020

The eyes of the NFL are upon Burrow and the Bengals. Everyone wants to see what he does in the NFL, and expectations are high.

Last season at LSU, he tore through the SEC on his way to a Heisman and a national title. Burrow had arguably the greatest season in the history of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Aug 5, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

Now, he’s in complete control of the Bengals, and it’s time to find out how he does at the highest level of football on the planet.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Burrow over the past 12 months, betting against him isn’t a good idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Aug 4, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

I have complete confidence that Burrow will meet the task. Will there be some growing pains? Sure, but he’ll find a way to get the job done.