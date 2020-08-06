New York Jets’ Avery Williamson Doubts NFL Can Have A Full Season Amid Coronavirus

New York Jets’ linebacker Avery Williamson doesn’t know if the NFL can pull off an entire season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson was skeptical about the upcoming NFL season during a zoom interview Wednesday, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Jets’ Avery Williamson doesn’t think NFL can pull off full season https://t.co/I8wGGZvF0x pic.twitter.com/Y21BCoUqIx — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2020

“There’s a lot of guys in this league and a lot of guys do stupid stuff,” Williamson said. “I feel like it’s going to be tough for guys to do the right thing the entire year. That’s just my opinion. Hopefully, guys police each other. I feel like it’s going to be tough. You see what’s happening in baseball.”

Williamson did note that baseball teams have to travel more than the football teams too, but remained skeptical of a full season. (RELATED: REPORT: The NFLPA Will Have A Hotline For Players To Snitch About Coronavirus Violations)

“Guys are used to going out and doing what they want to do,” he added. “It’s going to take some maturity for guys to be smart and not party and try to keep to themselves.”

I kind of agree with Williamson here. I’m not sure any kind of contact sports are going to be possible without doing some kind of bubble situation like the NBA currently has going on. However, the bubble is only working for the NBA because there isn’t that much time left.

We’ll have to see, but I don’t think the NFL will have as much success as the NBA.