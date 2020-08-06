Republican Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for coronavirus Thursday before his scheduled visit with the president, according to NBC News.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland,” DeWine’s office said in a statement, according to NBC. “Governor DeWine tested positive. Governor DeWine has no symptoms at the present time.” (Related: Ohio Governor’s Alarming Claim About The Number of Coronavirus Cases Was Based On A ‘Guesstimate’)

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma was the first governor to test positive for the virus in July, NBC reported. Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas also tested positive before his scheduled visit with the president in Texas. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the first senator to test positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

DeWine is going back to Columbus, Ohio, where he and his wife will receive further testing, the statement said, NBC reported. DeWine will then quarantine for two weeks in Cedarville, Ohio. Trump is expected to visit the state Thursday afternoon.

.@realDonaldTrump just revealed OH gov @MikeDeWine tested positive for COVID this morning. I assume this was the White House-run standard test for anyone who gets near the President. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 6, 2020

So far, nearly 160,000 have died from the coronavirus, The New York Times reported. More than four million cases were reported as of Thursday.

