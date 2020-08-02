Unfit To Print Episode 63: Media Applauds NBA Anthem Kneeling, Avoids League Kneeling To China

The media loves the NBA when its players kneel for the national anthem, but it doesn’t like to talk about the fact that the NBA constantly bows to the Chinese authoritarian regime.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked NBA commissioner Adam Silver all kinds of questions about Black Lives Matter and social justice during a recent interview but failed to ask about the NBA’s training camps in China and it’s refusal to allow players, coaches and fans, to say “Free Hong Kong.” Unfit to Print host Amber Athey explains in this week’s episode why the media and the NBA are so hypocritical on this issue.

