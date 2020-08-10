D.L. Hughley: Kanye Is ‘Exactly Like’ Trump, Adds Rapper Is ‘Conveniently Ill When It Serves His Purpose’

Comedian D.L. Hughley said Kanye West is “exactly like” President Donald Trump and suggested the rapper’s “conveniently ill when it serves his purpose.”

“There is no doubt that he [West] suffers from some level of mental illness, but it isn’t why he’s misogynistic, it isn’t why he’s disrespectful to our history,” the 57-year-old comedian shared during his appearance on “Fanroom Live.” The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

WATCH:

“Kanye West, you don’t have to be mentally ill to put an asterisk on slavery and he consistently does it whether it’s Harriet Tubman, when he denigrated her, whether he’s talking about slaves,” he added. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

Hughley continued, while he explained that “he’s [Kanye’s] not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people. He talks about people that he knows he can get away with, and then he’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political forum.”

“He’s [West’s] not so ill that he takes $5 million in PPP payments, so he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purpose,” “The Brothers” star shared.

“I think that he, to me, Kanye West is exactly like Donald Trump, so it would makes sense that they’re attracted to one another,” he added. “They’re both amoral, they’re both demigods.”

It comes after the 43-year-old rapper announced on July 4 his plans to run for president in the 2020 election. Reports have surfaced since that Kanye was dealing with “mental health” issues, which followed a series of deleted tweets from West, one including that he was trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian.

She later posted on her Instagram story addressing her husband’s “bi-polar disorder.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” the reality star wrote. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she added. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”