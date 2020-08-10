Politics

Left-Wingers Defend Justice Democrats Candidate Who Allegedly Had Sexual Contact With Students As A Professor

Neil Shah Contributor
Left-wingers are defending Democratic congressional candidate Alex Morse after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with college students while he lectured at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, including during his congressional campaign.

Morse, the mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, is running for Massachussets’ 1st congressional district and seeking to unseat 30-year incumbent and Democratic Rep. Richard Neal.

Morse was elected “at age 22 as the youngest and first openly gay mayor of Holyoke” and “revitalized the city” through “investments in green energy and the arts,” according to his biography from Justice Democrats, a left-wing political organization linked to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Three College Democrats groups in Massachusetts emailed Morse a letter on August 6, accusing him of using social media to seduce college students at “UMass Amherst, where he teaches, and the greater Five College Consortium” as well as using College Democrats events to meet college students and add them on his social media, according to college newspaper The Daily Collegian.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst launched their own internal investigation following the publication of these allegations because Morse was a political science lecturer there from 2014 to 2019, according to the The Daily Collegian.

A spokesperson for the university commented that, “such relationships diminish the trust and respect that ordinarily characterize the faculty-student relationship and are therefore inconsistent with the educational mission of the university, according to The Daily Collegian.

Morse responded to the allegations Monday in a statement denying wrongdoing and claiming to have only had consensual relationships, including with “students enrolled at local universities” that he met on dating applications.


Prominent left-wingers have defended Morse on Twitter.

Glen Greenwald of The Intercept said that the allegations against Morse were “homophobic smears,” and asserted that people were “disgustingly (and homophobically) maligning” Morse as a “predator,” despite the fact that he was engaging in purportedly consensual relationships with college students.

Greenwald additionally said it was “grotesque” and “demented” that a Massachusetts arm of climate advocacy group Sunrise Movement used phrases like “rape culture” and “survivor justice” in their statement denouncing Morse’s conduct and retracting their endorsement of his congressional campaign.

Vox’s Matthew Yglesias implicitly questioned the validity of the criticism against Morse because the “consensual relationships” he was reportedly having were with “people who weren’t his students.”


Left-wing advocate Alex Morash claimed that “the real crime” Morse “has been accused of is being a social and sexually active gay man.” (RELATED: Democratic Candidate Accused Of Inappropriate Relationships With College Students Refuses To Drop Out Of Congressional Race)


The LGBTQ Victory Fund, a group that “provides campaigning, fundraising, and communications support to LGBTQ candidates,” maintained its support for Morse in spite of the allegations against him. The group called the allegations a “disservice to voters” because they were “vague and anonymous,” according to a statement released on Monday.

Lee Fang, a reporter at left-wing outlet The Intercept, called the allegations against Morse “flimsy” and suggested that left-wing candidates like Alex Morse are the victims of “defamatory cancel culture tactics” because they are “challenging power across the country.”

Morse is scheduled to debate his primary opponent Richard Neal on August 17 and their primary election is scheduled for September 1.

