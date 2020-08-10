Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields And Other Players Push To Save The College Football Season With #WeWantToPlay Movement

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are both doing everything they can to save the college football season.

With the season appearing to almost certainly be over because of coronavirus, the two Heisman favorites spoke up on social media to save the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fields tweeted that “there’s been too much work put in” to cancel the season, and he tweeted a statement that the players want to play.

There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020

Lawrence was on a hell of a Twitter bender Sunday, tweeted the same statement that Fields did and pointed out that canceling football has some serious downsides.

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes – — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Several other players from around the country joined the #WeWantToPlay movement, and tweeted in support of having the games.

I’d take a punch from @MikeTyson to be able to play#WeWantToPlay — Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) August 10, 2020

#WeWantToPlay Cancelling the college football season is not the answer. We are in the safest environment possible with strict protocols put fourth by a professional medical staff. Cancelling will result in players being more at risk. It is in our best interest to stay and play! — Dylan Leonard (@Dylanl_2) August 10, 2020

Arkansas State players issue strong statement on #WeWantToPlay “We are respectfully issuing this unified message advocating to play the season so that our opinions and feelings on the matter may be heard by those making the decisions on how best to proceed.” pic.twitter.com/MsqHTYvBIM — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020

I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they are going to put us in the best position possible to be safe. #WeWantToPlay — Charlie Brewer (@CBrewer16) August 10, 2020

Major props to every single player who spoke up Sunday on Twitter. Fields and Lawrence are the two best quarterbacks in America, and they’re arguably the two most famous men in college football.

Fields is the face of Ohio State and Lawrence is the face of Clemson. Both men are bound for stardom in the NFL, and now they’re using their platforms to save the college football season.

Canceling the season in August is downright absurd, and players are starting to realize just how much trouble their season is in.

We need them all speaking up, and we need them to get as loud as all hell. As much as canceling the season will piss off fans, imagine how much worse it’ll be for players.

They’re getting robbed of a season of college competition. We simply can’t allow it to happen.

Stay vocal, stay frosty and stay ready to fight to save football. The country needs it!