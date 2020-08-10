Editorial

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields And Other Players Push To Save The College Football Season With #WeWantToPlay Movement

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are both doing everything they can to save the college football season.

With the season appearing to almost certainly be over because of coronavirus, the two Heisman favorites spoke up on social media to save the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fields tweeted that “there’s been too much work put in” to cancel the season, and he tweeted a statement that the players want to play.

Lawrence was on a hell of a Twitter bender Sunday, tweeted the same statement that Fields did and pointed out that canceling football has some serious downsides.

Several other players from around the country joined the #WeWantToPlay movement, and tweeted in support of having the games.

Major props to every single player who spoke up Sunday on Twitter. Fields and Lawrence are the two best quarterbacks in America, and they’re arguably the two most famous men in college football.

Fields is the face of Ohio State and Lawrence is the face of Clemson. Both men are bound for stardom in the NFL, and now they’re using their platforms to save the college football season.

Canceling the season in August is downright absurd, and players are starting to realize just how much trouble their season is in.

We need them all speaking up, and we need them to get as loud as all hell. As much as canceling the season will piss off fans, imagine how much worse it’ll be for players.

They’re getting robbed of a season of college competition. We simply can’t allow it to happen.

Stay vocal, stay frosty and stay ready to fight to save football. The country needs it!