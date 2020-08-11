James Franklin And Ryan Day Support The College Football Season Happening

Penn State and Ohio State coaches James Franklin and Ryan Day want the college football season to happen.

Both men have recently released statements as the Big 10 has plunged into absolute chaos during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan tweeted Monday afternoon, “Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT.”

Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020

His Big 10 East rival backed him up, and tweeted a lengthy statement Monday night about how the season shouldn’t be canceled.

Franklin also added, “I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!”

I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!#WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) August 10, 2020

There is an all-out revolt in the Big 10 right now and I love it. I absolutely love it. The moment a report surfaced that the conference had canceled the season, everyone fought back.

Coaches, players, fans and loyalist members of the media (hand up) rushed to the front lines to save the Big 10 football season.

Opening statement from #Huskers HC Scott Frost. “We want to play football at the University of Nebraska.” pic.twitter.com/dVxefwSPHm — Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) August 10, 2020

Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren has found himself in an unwinnable situation at this point. The entire conference appears united against canceling the season.

If the trigger is pulled on that decision, then the B1G will be going against the most powerful coaches in the conference.

Would Warren dare? I don’t think so.

Letter from Jim Harbaugh on wanting to play the season and why he thinks it can happen. pic.twitter.com/wUlf8q4vYr — Chris Vannini ???? (@ChrisVannini) August 10, 2020

This is honestly the craziest time of my life to be a college football fan, and I’m proud of everyone speaking up.

Let’s hope more and more people get vocal. We have to hold everyone’s feet to the fire who wishes to cancel football.