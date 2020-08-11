Editorial

James Franklin And Ryan Day Support The College Football Season Happening

Ohio State State v Michigan

(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Penn State and Ohio State coaches James Franklin and Ryan Day want the college football season to happen.

Both men have recently released statements as the Big 10 has plunged into absolute chaos during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ryan tweeted Monday afternoon, “Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT.”

His Big 10 East rival backed him up, and tweeted a lengthy statement Monday night about how the season shouldn’t be canceled.

Franklin also added, “I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually. I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!”

There is an all-out revolt in the Big 10 right now and I love it. I absolutely love it. The moment a report surfaced that the conference had canceled the season, everyone fought back.

Coaches, players, fans and loyalist members of the media (hand up) rushed to the front lines to save the Big 10 football season.

Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren has found himself in an unwinnable situation at this point. The entire conference appears united against canceling the season.

If the trigger is pulled on that decision, then the B1G will be going against the most powerful coaches in the conference.

Would Warren dare? I don’t think so.

This is honestly the craziest time of my life to be a college football fan, and I’m proud of everyone speaking up.

Let’s hope more and more people get vocal. We have to hold everyone’s feet to the fire who wishes to cancel football.