Pence: Biden Picking Harris Is ‘No Surprise’ Given Her Stance On Abortion

Vice President Mike Pence said Joe Biden’s selection of California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday is “no surprise” given her support for abortion and other Democratic priorities.

Biden announced Harris as his vice presidential candidate Tuesday afternoon, a choice the Trump campaign was quick to pounce on. Pence gave his own reaction soon after the announcement during a speech in Arizona. (RELATED: ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket In American History’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Biden VP Kamala Harris)

“I don’t know if you all heard the news, but on the way here I heard Joe Biden just named his running mate — California Senator Kamala Harris,” Pence said. “So let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race.”

“As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris,” he added.

Pence’s reaction came hours after Trump himself tweeted out a video which said Harris was a radical left-wing choice who would overpower Biden. (RELATED: Biden: ‘I Wish’ Schools Taught More About ‘Islamic Faith’)

“Since Donald Trump became president, he has made everything worse,” The Biden campaign said in an email announcing Harris’ selection. “He has pursued economic policies that reward wealth over work and benefited corporations and his buddies over working families. He has walked away from American leadership on the national stage. He has used division and stoked hatred for political purposes to pit Americans against one another.”

Biden and Harris are expected to deliver their first speech as running mates Wednesday in Delaware.