Guy Gets Carried Out Of A Store During Bizarre Anti-Mask Rant In Viral Video

A bizarre anti-mask rant has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @davenewworld_2, a man shopping with his son was berating somebody who appears to be a store employee for wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The man shouted, "You're all a bunch of pu**ies wearing masks" as his son literally carried him out of the store in the video, which has been viewed more than five million times, as things boiled over the top. Watch the insane video below.

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020

It's amazing how stupid some people are in this country. It's truly incredible how dumb some people are.

This dude wanted to fight people over wearing a mask! Are you kidding me? Is this where we're now at in America?

Here's a newsflash for all the anti-mask individuals who became constitutional scholars overnight once the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Stores are private property. They’re not your house. They can set rules for entering, especially when local governments mandates them to.

If you don’t want to wear a mask, then don’t go inside! It’s not hard to figure out.

I’m also not saying this as a mask fanboy. Do I wear a mask? I do. When I’m in a store I wear a mask because it’s mandated. When I’m walking around by myself, I don’t. It’s pretty simple.

If you ever find yourself shouting down employees and calling people “pu**ies” because they wear a mask, then you should probably reevaluate your decisions. You’ve clearly made some wrong turns.